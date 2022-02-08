2022 Women’s Beanpot: What To Watch For In BC-Harvard Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

It all comes down to Tuesday.

The 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship will be awarded to either Boston College or Harvard after both teams advanced in their respective semifinals one week ago. Boston College upset Northeastern, sending one of the nation’s top teams down on home ice, while Harvard overcame a major effort from Boston University goaltender Kate Stuart to punch its ticket to the title game.

Here are some key things to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday’s championship, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET:

The Eagles are red-hot…

Boston College enters Tuesday’s championship with a seven-game winning streak, which dates back to Jan. 21. The stretch certainly has gained the Eagles some ground in the Hockey East race, but the highlight — Beanpot aside — clearly was a dominating defeat of No. 3 Northeastern in semifinal play.

Along the way, Abby Newhook has scored a goal in all seven games while Alexie Guay — who was the hero with two of the Eagles’ three goals against the Huskies — has registered a point in all seven games.

Guay is an integral part of BC’s success on both sides of the puck. The defender enters Tuesday with 49 blocked shots, which ranks third in Hockey East.

But Harvard suffered a setback

The Crimson improved their winning streak to seven games with their defeat of Boston University in the semifinal round. But in their next game, then-No. 6 Harvard was bested by No. 7 Colgate, falling 6-2 after Colgate scored three third-period goals. They rebounded to defeat Cornell the next day (and clinch the Ivy League in the process) but they may have a chip on their shoulder heading into the championship game — for better or for worse.