Aaron Rodgers Calls This Report About Future ‘Categorically False’

NESN Logo Sign In

Money apparently won’t be the prevailing factor when it comes to where Aaron Rodgers decides to play football next season, if at all.

The Rodgers rumor mill has been moving at a rapid rate ever since the Packers’ season ended in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. One of the more recent reports claimed the star quarterback wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player by a considerable margin, which wouldn’t be an outrageous ask coming from the two-time defending league MVP.

There appears to be no merit to that report, however. Pat McAfee reached out to Rodgers for clarification, and Green Bay’s signal-caller told him it was “categorically false.”

This probably isn’t lip service from Rodgers either. At this stage in the 38-year-old’s career, his top priority should be a great situation where he has a strong chance of winning a Super Bowl.