Aaron Rodgers’ Incredibly Vague Instagram Post Has Created More Chaos

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers creates chaos as well as anybody to ever exist, and that was on display Monday with a late-night Instagram post which had social media turned upside down despite the fact it was incredibly, almost painfully, vague and perhaps meaningless.

Rodgers called it some “Monday Night Gratitude” and offered thanks to his reported ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley, those in the Packers quarterback room including Jordan Love, his “Friday night crew” of friends as well as teammates “past and current.”

“You are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers wrote in regards to his teammates. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and I cherish the memories we’ve made.”

You can check it out here with a handful of photos:

Rodgers’ message indicates absolutely nothing about his future in the NFL, or with the Packers organization, but nevertheless has the whole world thinking perhaps we could be one day closer to finding out those answers.