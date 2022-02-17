Aaron Rodgers’ Return To Packers Feels More Likely After Reported Coaching Move

NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers reportedly are filling their quarterbacks coach vacancy with a familiar face, and it’s likely to please on-the-fence MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are bringing back Tom Clements as their quarterbacks coach, veteran reporter Aaron Wilson reported Thursday on ProFootballNetwork.com, citing sources.

Clements served the same role with the Packers from 2006 through 2011 where he helped bring Rodgers along early in his professional career as the QB took over for Brett Favre. The Packers eventually elevated Clements to offensive coordinator for a few seasons, and he was an assistant head coach under Mike McCarthy for his final two years in Green Bay.

During that run with the Packers, Clements was Rodgers’ QB coach when Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV at the end of the 2010 season.

So, it’s the exact type of move you’d expect Rodgers to appreciate. Some might even wonder whether it ultimately was Rodgers’ call as part of a potential return to Green Bay. Rodgers has been undecided on his future. He spent part of last spring and summer kicking and screaming with the hopes of getting more input in the Packers’ decision-making process. The two sides eventually found some common ground, though it was widely assumed the 2021 season would be Rodgers’ final with the Pack.

However, Rodgers won a second straight MVP, and the Packers were positioned for another deep playoff run after earning the NFC’s top seed. However, the Packers were upset in the divisional round throwing the future in doubt.

Clements’ return might not officially signal the return of Rodgers, but it certainly doesn’t make you think it’s any less likely.