Aaron Rodgers Offers No Update On His Future In Latest Pat McAfee Appearance

Aaron Rodgers swears he’s not going to drag out his decision about whether or where he’ll play football in 2022. There was, however, no added clarity Tuesday.

Rodgers’ vague Instagram post on Monday night was dissected all over, and when it was announced he’d join “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, the assumption was Rodgers might give an update on which way he’s leaning.

The update? There is no update.

“There will be no news today or decision on my future,” Rodgers told McAfee right off the top. ” … The offseason I feel like kind of begins when the season ends, but it really starts to begin when the Super Bowl is over. … That’s when the offseason begins to start to take place, after the Super Bowl, and that’s when you start to think about the next season and for me, my future. There’s definitely been some contemplative days.”

Rodgers, who noted he just completed a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse, said he really came out the other end wanting to express his gratitude, which is the reason for his Instagram post. And, for what it’s worth, Rodgers didn’t sound like someone who was ready to hang ’em up.

“I love the game,” he said. “I was thinking I’ve played 25 years of competitive football. … It’s what I’ve known. It’s a passion. It’s a stress reliever, not a stress inducer, for the most part. It’s the relationships you get out of the game that are just so special.

” … the game’s given me a lot, and I’m very, very thankful for that. … But I can still play.”