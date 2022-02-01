Adam Schefter Saved Receipts After Fans Mocked His Tom Brady Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Schefter was vindicated Tuesday morning.

Schefter and Jeff Darlington were the first to report Tom Brady planned to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. But after the ESPN NFL insiders broke the news Saturday, other reports and statements from Brady’s inner circle claimed the legendary quarterback had yet to make up his mind.

Well, the official retirement announcement Brady released Tuesday suggests the 44-year-old definitely had made a decision about his future when Schefter and Darlington issued their report. And if you look at Schefter’s Twitter likes, he’s clearly not going to forget those who basically accused him of prematurely sharing the news.

So yes, Schefter’s Brady retirement report was very much legitimate. The same can’t be said about the one that claimed TB12 will sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots on Wednesday.