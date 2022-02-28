Add Patrice Bergeron To List Of Bruins Impressed By Jake DeBrusk Lately

NESN Logo Sign In

You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late.

DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.

“Yeah, I think he’s played really, really good hockey,” Bergeron said before Monday’s clash with the Los Angeles Kings, per the team. “I mean, he’s engaged and that’s kind of the things we talked about, being engaged and making sure that he’s — we like to go out on the forecheck and find ways to turn the pucks over and that’s kind of usually how we create our offense. And we kind of need that from him.

“When he uses his speed he’s usually most likely going to be first or close to being first on that puck. And when you’re able to keep the puck and sustain some pressure in the other team’s zone, that’s when you’re starting to create a little bit more and start having some confidence as a line to make some plays,” Bergeron added. “… It’s been a good transition.”

Bergeron’s comments essentially echo those from Marchand and others from head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“His biggest thing is when he moves his feet and he competes,” Marchand said of DeBrusk after Saturday’s win. “He?s been doing that lately, and he’s getting rewarded for it. … It’s been great to see and he’s fun to play with when he’s playing like that.”

Boston will keep that Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk line in place when they take the ice Monday night against the Kings. The Bruins will be looking for a fifth straight win, but the Kings won’t make it easy as LA is tied for the league’s longest win streak (five).