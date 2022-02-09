Al Michaels Makes Prediction About Tom Brady’s Post-NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady officially will be done throwing passes in the NFL.

But when the future Hall of Fame quarterback does hang up his pads for good, Al Michaels has an idea of what could be in store for Brady.

A common path taken by retired NFL stars has been going from the gridiron to the broadcast booth. During a recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Michaels weighed in on the possibility of Brady taking the same route as the likes of Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

“I think he will at some point,” Michaels said, per Bleacher Report. “I’m not sure he will do that sooner than later.”

The opportunity for Brady to become a color commentator might be readily available, as we could be seeing major changes among the most prominent networks. Vacancies could be created via potential marquee hires by Amazon, and Brady reportedly is drawing interest from the who’s who in television.

NESN’s Big Game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.