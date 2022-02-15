Albie O’Connell Earns First Beanpot Win As Boston University Head Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston University Terriers now have 31 Beanpot championships after taking down Northeastern at TD Garden on Monday night.

Although they have the most titles in tournament history, it was head coach Albie O’Connell’s first tournament win at the helm. O’Connell played for Boston University from 1995-99 and won the tournament each year as a player.

After his playing career ended he bounced around teams in different coaching capacities before landing with the Terriers as an assistant in 2014. He was with the team when they won their last title in 2015, but not as the head coach. O’Connell took over the top spot in 2018 and fell in the Beanpot final but now has a tournament win under his belt.

After the game he gave all of the credit to his team’s effort on the ice.

“I’m more happy for the guys,” O’Connell said. “For me, I’m just excited we won the hockey game. I’m excited for the fans. I’m excited for the band, who was banging hard up there tonight. So, I’m happy for the guys.”

After a slow start to the season, the Terriers now have won seven games in a row and have catapulted all the way up to the No. 17 spot in the country.

If they continue to play the way they are right now, O’Connell and the squad may be lifting up a different trophy later on this season.