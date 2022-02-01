Alex Guerrero Jokingly Asks Question After Tom Brady Officially Retires

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Guerrero now is on the job hunt.

Not really, but Tom Brady’s longtime trainer and business partner joked about such a scenario after the future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his NFL retirement Tuesday. Guerrero’s quip came after he opened up about his nearly two decades of work with Brady.

From Guerrero’s Instagram post:

Where to even begin?

The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined. To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible career. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all.

Currently updating my resume. Anyone out there looking for a body coach?

Guerrero, of course, will remain attached to Brady for the foreseeable future. The former also is a prominent figure within the TB12 brand, which the seven-time Super Bowl champion figures to dedicate more time to now that he’s hung up his pads.