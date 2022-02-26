What Amazon Reportedly Was Prepared To Offer Rams’ Sean McVay

NESN Logo Sign In

Sean McVay reportedly turned down what could have been a major payday in order to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being the league’s youngest head coach at just 36 years old, McVay, after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, acknowledged he was lacking a work-life balance in his current role. Rumors began to spread about his future, which could have involved a foray into broadcasting.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday reported McVay confirmed his return to the Rams, and Andrew Marchand of The New York Post explained what McVay was giving up by doing so. Amazon, which was among McVay’s broadcasting suitors, was prepared to pay big bucks.

“McVay says no to TV,” Marchand wrote on Twitter. “He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. … On to the next one ….”

Schefter hardly is the first person to report McVay planned to return. The coach’s fiancée, Veronika Khomyn, recently took to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors.

While the Rams get McVay back, Amazon reportedly is in talks with Al Michaels regarding a broadcasting deal.