Antonio Brown ‘Forever Grateful’ For Opportunity To Play With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Many thought Antonio Brown may have fractured his relationship with Tom Brady after his shenanigans against the New York Jets this season, but if there is any bad blood, you’d never know.

Brown and Brady played together as members of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brown saluted his former teammate after Brady announced his retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post that featured a video montage of Brady passing to Brown.

“Congratulations to the (goat) @tombrady … I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to play with you, thank you for enabling me to continue my career in my darkest times and helping me become a champion,” Brown wrote. “I am thankful for your leadership and winning mentality to make people around you better #APG #Boomin #TB12 #kumbaya.”

Brown joined many others in offering their words of support for Brady, who called it a career after 22 seasons.

What’s next for both Brady and Brown is unknown.