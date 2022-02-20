Antonio Brown Weighs In On Tom Brady’s Uncertain NFL Future

Yet another person who’s played alongside Tom Brady thinks the legendary quarterback hasn’t played his last game in the NFL.

Antonio Brown recently was mobbed by paparazzi outside a Los Angeles restaurant where he was asked if Brady was going to stay retired. Brown responded with a question of his own, “Why would he do that?” and added “I think so” when pressed to guess whether Brady will play again.

Brown wasn’t willing to suggest a specific team Brady could play for in the 2022 season or beyond, instead floating “whoever wants to win” should pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Of course, Brown’s future in the league is very much uncertain as well. Many thought the wide receiver destroyed his career last month when he stormed away from Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if we know anything about the NFL, talent trumps all.

