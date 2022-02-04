Are Defensive-Minded Celtics Really Poised To Contend In Eastern Conference?

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a very weird season for the Boston Celtics. That’s pretty much par for the course, though, in what’s been a relatively odd few years now for the Green.

The Celtics have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 games entering Friday night’s tilt with the lowly Detroit Pistons. The Celtics have more than worked their way back into legitimate playoff contention, and if the postseason started today, they’d be an unenviable first-round matchup.

That this has all happened in a strange season where ups and downs have been matched only by twists and turns seems fitting. At times, Boston has looked primed for a complete blow-up. At others, it felt like head coach Ime Udoka was in over his head. And then there’s the lingering question of just how much anyone wearing that jersey actually likes the other guys wearing the same laundry.

Yet, as NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry pointed out Friday morning, the Celtics have been arguably the best team in the NBA over their last 15 games, perhaps on account of being the league’s most efficient teams. That standing, Goldsberry’s metrics show, is mostly because of an elite defensive showing of late.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/J1BcfND8pw — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 4, 2022

Boston has the NBA’s fourth-best defensive rating behind three teams who all have more wins than it does, with the Celtics being especially stingy at the rim. Only Miami and New York have allowed fewer points in the paint than the Celtics.

What all of this means for the rest of the season is hard to say. It stands to reason, however, the Celtics should be able to bank some wins before the All-Star break. Friday’s game in Detroit begins a three-game road trip against the Pistons (awful), Orlando (just as bad) and Brooklyn (losers of six straight). A pair of games with Philadelphia and Denver are the toughest contests they have left before a week off.