Austin Cindric Edges Bubba Wallace In Thrilling Finish At Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 was won by a rookie on Sunday as Austin Cindric, the driver of the No. 2 Ford Mustang representing Team Penske, ended up winning the 64th Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric, 23, edged Bubba Wallace at the finish line for the checkered flag. It followed a pair of wrecks in the final seven laps in which Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse had their days ended a few laps early.

It was the first win of Cindric’s career.

A PHOTO FINISH IN THE #DAYTONA500!



AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS! pic.twitter.com/abobUxgbRa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Cindric reacted to the win immediately after on the FOX broadcast.

“I’m surrounded by great people, that’s all there is to it,” Cindric said. “I know there’s going to be highs and lows being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong, I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we have ahead of us on the No. 2 team. But we’re in the playoffs, that’s one good box checked.