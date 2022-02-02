BC Coach Katie Crowley Celebrates 350th Career Win Amid Beanpot Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston College women’s hockey team had a milestone night on Tuesday, to say the least.

Not only are they moving on to the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship after a surprising defeat of No. 3 Northeastern in semifinal play, but that victory came after three losses to the Huskies earlier this season. To top everything off, head coach Katie Crowley earned her 350th victory with the Boston College program.

Goaltender Abigail Levy, who posted 49 saves in the win, said her coach’s approaching milestone gave them extra motivation to secure the victory.

“We wanted to do it for her, really, in front of the fan base,” Levy said. “It was like the perfect opportunity to do it. We sprayed her with water after the game. It was well worth it.”

Crowley also weighed in on the milestone.

“It’s obviously an honor,” Crowley said after the win. “It just reminds me of all the teams that we’ve had and all the players that we’ve had come through our program and what they’ve done for Boston College and Boston College women’s hockey.

“As coaches, we’re facilitators, trying to help them and guide them the best that we can in life and in hockey. It’s just been fun to see so many people go through our program and see our program grow.”