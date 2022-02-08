BC Racks Up Awards After Women’s Beanpot Upset Vs. Northeastern

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston College is looking for its first Women’s Beanpot title since 2018 after a major upset against Northeastern, and the semifinal win garnered some Hockey East recognition Tuesday.

Hockey East announced its weekly awards Tuesday and the Eagles were well-represented after their thrilling 3-1 Beanpot semifinal win over then No. 3 Northeastern.

BC goaltender Abigail Levy claimed Hockey East Goaltender of the Week honors, Alexie Guay took home the Defender of the Week award and forward Abby Newhook was named the Rookie of the Week.

Levy was a brick wall in Boston College’s win over Northeastern, stopping 49 shots. She also helped lead the squad to wins over New Hampshire and Boston University prior to the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship.

Guay netted two goals in BC’s win over the Huskies and tallied four assists throughout the team’s other two wins this past week. Newhook chipped in a goal in the semifinal win and added two others and and two assists in BC’s wins over UNH and BU.

Boston College will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday night as they take on Harvard in the 2022 Women’s Beanpot final.