BC Takes Early Lead Vs. No. 3 Northeastern Thanks To Alexie Guay

BOSTON — Although No. 3 Northeastern controlled the puck for the majority of its Beanpot semifinal tilt with Boston College, it actually was the Eagles that struck first.

Junior defender Alexie Guay lit the lamp for Boston College to take a lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first period Tuesday night. Guay’s goal just was the Eagles’ fifth shot of the period. In comparison, the Huskies already had 16 on net when Guay scored, but were unable to put anything past goaltender Abigail Levy.

You can check out a video of Guay’s goal below:

? Alexie's fifth goal of the year … was excellent.#ForBoston? pic.twitter.com/KVpXTFUHlz — Boston College Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 2, 2022

The winner of Tuesday night’s showdown between BC and Northeastern will go on to face Harvard in the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship.