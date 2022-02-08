Beanpot Notebook: Win Or Lose, Beanpot’s Return Good For College Hockey

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — If you were at TD Garden on Monday night, based on the crowd, you may have thought you were about to see the Boston Bruins take the ice.

But alas, it actually was the return of the Beanpot.

The annual college hockey tournament between Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Harvard was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19, but returned in full force Monday for the first time in two years. The Women’s Beanpot also returned with electrifying performances on Feb. 1.

Fans from all four schools poured into TD Garden and the atmosphere was electric. Chants — both clean and explicit — rained down all night from the rafters to the point where you couldn’t hear the person next to you speak. Whether winning or losing, the crowd’s energy never depleted, almost like they were trying to make enough noise to make up for last year.

Hockey-wise, it was a great night at TD Garden. Boston University came out on top over Harvard in the first semifinal matchup of the day by a score of 4-3. Northeastern took Game 2 in an electric affair downing Boston College 3-1 to put themselves in position to win their fourth straight title.

While Boston University and Northeastern were winners on the ice Monday, the college hockey world collectively earned a win with the return of the Beanpot.

“I think there certainly was a lot of appreciation and gratitude to even have the chance play in the Beanpot this year,” Harvard head coach Ted Donato said. “Obviously last year was a tough one for everyone. I think it made this year even more special. I think guys had a great perspective and appreciation and gratitude for the opportunity to be back.