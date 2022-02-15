Beanpot Notes: First Title Since 2015 Was Long Time Coming For Terriers

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — For the first time since 2015, Boston University is the Beanpot champion.

The Terriers claimed the title with a nail-biting 1-0 win over Northeastern, as the first goal — and eventual winner — wasn’t scored until there were less than three minutes remaining in the game. And while the Huskies saw their legendary three-tournament streak — which began in 2018, when they won their first title in 30 years — come to an end, this one was a long time coming for the Terriers, too.

Boston University had reached the final in six of the last seven tournaments, beginning with their last championship in 2015 — which came in overtime against Northeastern. In both 2018 and 2020, the Terriers fell to the Huskies in the championship. That 2020 loss especially was a heartbreaker, considering it came in double-overtime.

Of course, there is plenty of regular-season history between these teams, considering they are Hockey East rivals. Already this season, Northeastern defeated the Terriers (in overtime), then the teams skated to a 2-2 tie the next day.

“Really happy for our team, really happy for our seniors,” head coach Albie O’Connell said after the win. “We’ve got a few fifth years that stuck around to be in a game like this, and now that they’ve got an opportunity to win it, that’s amazing.”

Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe was quick to give credit to the Terriers for a deserved victory.

“The better team tonight won,” Keefe said. “We didn’t deserve to win that game. I’m not sure why we didn’t play well, but we didn’t. When you don’t play well in big games, you usually don’t win them.”