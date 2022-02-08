Beanpot ‘One Of The Main Reasons’ Logan Cockerill Returned To BU

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Logan Cockerill had a pretty solid resume through his first four seasons at Boston University. But when the Brighton, Mich., native looked back at his career, he noticed one glaring omission.

The Terriers had not won a Beanpot championship in his tenure. Their most recent title came in 2015.

That was enough to convince the New York Islanders draft pick to stick around. And after the Terriers defeated Harvard, 4-3, in semifinal play Monday, the BU captain is one step closer to that elusive victory.

“I’ve been in a few of these,” Cockerill said after the win. “I didn’t want to get too caught up in it being my last one or what could possibly happen if we lost, how it would feel if we lost. Just trying treat it like another game, but this is one of the main reasons I came back to BU. I wanted to win a Beanpot.”

The winger wasn’t alone in his decision to return to the team — nor was he alone in the Beanpot being at least part of his motivation. Head coach Albie O’Connell revealed that was a common line of thinking among his players who returned for their senior or graduate seasons.

“Logan came back, (Max Kaufman) came back, Ty Amonte came back,” O’Connell said. “They want a chance to win it, and I’m glad we have the opportunity to do it.”

Cockerill scored the opening goal in the contest, and though the Terriers did allow two late goals as the Crimson threatened a comeback, BU was able to hold on.