Beanpot Semis Heat Up With Harvard Netting Two In Under Minute Vs. BU

BOSTON — If you weren’t watching Boston University-Harvard Beanpot action, you missed out.

The Terriers and Crimson opened 2022 Men’s Beanpot action with the first semifinal game of the day Monday and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Boston University and Harvard netted back-to-back goals in the first period. The Terriers would tack on another before the first intermission and then two more in the second period to take what looked like an untouchable 4-1 lead.

Harvard got one back 18:16 into the second period on a power play thanks to Matthew Coronato, and 21 seconds later Jack Donato found the back of the net to make it a 4-3 game heading into the final period.

You can check out the goals below:

Watch Coronato clean up the rebound that brought us back within two! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/ClF7lfF8yb — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 7, 2022

Jack Donato buries one just 21 seconds after Coronato to make it 4-3! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/LCeTlYIT6R — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 7, 2022

After a year away, the 2022 Men’s Beanpot already is making up for lost time.