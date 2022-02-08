Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Holds On For Chance At Fourth Straight Title

BOSTON — Northeastern is going for a four-peat.
The Huskies — winners of each of the last three Beanpot championships — advanced to the title game with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Boston College on Monday at TD Garden.
Northeastern improved to 18-8-1 with the win, its first over the Eagles since March 23, 2019. Meanwhile Boston College (10-14-4) extended its winless streak to 10 games, dating back to Dec. 31, 2021.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It could have been easy to count the Huskies out of this since they were without goaltender Devon Levi — a two-time Hockey East Rookie of the Month, Hobey Baker Award nominee and Mike Richter Award watch list member — because the sophomore is with Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
But TJ Semptimphelter more than stepped up to the occasion.
The freshman went 1-1 in his two starts since Levi’s departure, but apparently was saving everything for this game. Semptimphelter made 41 saves and did not allow a goal until the third period, even though the Eagles were pressing and held an advantage on shots throughout. He was especially valuable as the Huskies killed off two BC power plays — including one late in the game after the Eagles had gotten on the board.
It’s certainly thanks to him that Northeastern is headed to the final.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Gunnarwolfe Fontaine lit the lamp for the Huskies midway through the first period, successfully finishing a rebound off the pads of BC goaltender Eric Dop and recording his sixth goal of the season.
— Sam Colangelo doubled the Huskies’ lead with a second-period strike. He found the back of the net on the power play with the Eagles down a player for goalie interference.
It was the sophomore’s seventh goal of the season.
— Patrick Giles scored the lone goal for Boston College with 14:33 left to play.
UP NEXT
Northeastern will advance to the Beanpot title game, where it will play Boston University. That game is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
As for Boston College, they will play Harvard in the consolation game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. that day. You can watch all the action live on NESN.