Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Holds On For Chance At Fourth Straight Title

BOSTON — Northeastern is going for a four-peat.

The Huskies — winners of each of the last three Beanpot championships — advanced to the title game with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Boston College on Monday at TD Garden.

Northeastern improved to 18-8-1 with the win, its first over the Eagles since March 23, 2019. Meanwhile Boston College (10-14-4) extended its winless streak to 10 games, dating back to Dec. 31, 2021.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It could have been easy to count the Huskies out of this since they were without goaltender Devon Levi — a two-time Hockey East Rookie of the Month, Hobey Baker Award nominee and Mike Richter Award watch list member — because the sophomore is with Team Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

But TJ Semptimphelter more than stepped up to the occasion.

The freshman went 1-1 in his two starts since Levi’s departure, but apparently was saving everything for this game. Semptimphelter made 41 saves and did not allow a goal until the third period, even though the Eagles were pressing and held an advantage on shots throughout. He was especially valuable as the Huskies killed off two BC power plays — including one late in the game after the Eagles had gotten on the board.