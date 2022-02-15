Beanpot Wrap: Boston University Snaps Northeastern’s Title Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston University is your 2022 Beanpot champions.

The Terriers earned their first Beanpot title since 2015 and snapped Northeastern’s steak of three straight wins.

With the win, BU improved to 17-10-3, while Northeastern fell to 19-9-1 with the loss.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Neither team wanted to give in Monday night at TD Garden. The Terriers and Huskies duked it out in one of the staunchest defensive performances you’ll see in the battle for the Beanpot title. It took x minutes to score the first goal of the game and that’s all that was needed for the big win.

The Beanpot tournament wasn’t played in 2021 due to COVID-19 and these two teams clearly wanted it bad out there. There only were x total shots on the night due to the defensive pressure applied by both teams.

Boston University came away with the win, but these two teams both showed that this may not be their final matchup of the season. Whether in the Hockey East playoffs or even the NCAA tournament, both teams showed why they’re nationally ranked.