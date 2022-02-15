Beanpot Wrap: Boston College, Harvard Skate To 3-3 Consolation Tie

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Well, Beanpot fans finally got an opportunity to check out the tournament’s new overtime rules.

After every Women’s Beanpot game and both men’s semifinal games were settled in regulation, the consolation game between Boston College and Harvard headed to a five-minute overtime frame. But given that it was consolation play, there was no shootout and things remained tied 3-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Harvard took a hit early in the game, with third-line right-winger Austin Wong tossed 1:37 into the action for contact to the head. In addition to a five-minute major, he also was assessed a game misconduct.

That gave the Eagles some momentum that they carried out to a 3-1 lead, but for the most part, the two sides were evenly matched. So while Boston College controlled the scoreboard, it certainly was no surprise that the Crimson stormed back to make it a tie game in the final minutes. At the end of regulation, the Crimson had a slight advantage in shots, 31-29, and they held the Eagles without a shot on net in the five-minute extra period.

It seemed like the momentum was changing to trend toward the Crimson as time went on, but this one will go on the books as a 3-3 draw.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jack Donato scored a last-chance equalizer for the Crimson, with 4:59 left to play in the game, giving the Crimson a new lease on life when it seemed the Eagles had the game in hand.