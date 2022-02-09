Becca Gilmore Pots Game-Winner As Harvard Wins Women’s Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The 2022 Women’s Beanpot championship went right down to the wire.

Boston College and Harvard took the ice in Tuesday’s title game and both teams put up impressive efforts, but the Crimson earned the victory thanks to a game-winner from senior forward Becca Gilmore.

It was an insane third period with the two teams combining for five goals, but Gilmore’s was the one to take the cake and earn Harvard it’s 15th Women’s Beanpot title.

Gilmore took the puck and stick handled up the wing before making a slick move and sneaking the puck past Eagles goaltender Abigail Levy to put Harvard on top.

You can check out the tournament-winning goal below:

Back in front! Becca Gilmore scores with 3:21 to play to give the Crimson a 5-4 lead on the Eagles in the Beanpot Championship!



Catch the finish ??

? (NESN+) https://t.co/KFLeZDbYUC

? (CSL) https://t.co/1Or67nbzdb#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/600PyUT57a — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 9, 2022

That’s certainly one she’ll remember.