Bengals Legend Asks Important Question About Prices Of Super Bowl Tickets

Watching the Super Bowl in-person has never been a cheap outing, and 2022 is no exception.

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson questioned whether the sky-high ticket prices exclude the team’s die-hard fans Tuesday via Twitter. The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 in L.A. at SoFi Stadium, and prices are reaching record levels, according to CNN’s Chris Isidore.

“SeatGeek said that the average price customers are paying for tickets as of Monday was $10,427,” Isidore wrote Tuesday. “StubHub has an average of $9,800. The cheapest seats to Super Bowl LVI are being sold for about $7,000.”

Johnson shared a screen-shot of SoFi Stadium seating chart, which included ticket prices.

“Can someone explain how the diehard fans of these teams are suppose to support their team & attend the game?” Johnson wrote in the caption.

That’s a good question, Ocho.

Although some Bengals fans will pay up to attend their team’s first Super Bowl since 1989, the prices will prompt many more to watch from elsewhere.