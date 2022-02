NESN Logo Sign In

The Bengals are preparing for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, and fans got a first look at their uniforms Wednesday.

Cincinnati upset the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game to earn its spot in the NFL’s biggest game. The Bengals don’t have a Super Bowl title to their name, and will look to change that against Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Check out what they’ll be wearing below:

Super Bowl LVI is set for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.