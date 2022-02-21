Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avalanche Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche will wrap up their 2021-22 regular-season series Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Avs, who currently pace the entire NHL with 76 points, took the sides’ first meeting in overtime roughly a month ago despite the Bruins owning a 3-1 lead more than halfway through the third period. Boston will try to even the score against Colorado in a matinee matchup and earn its second consecutive victory.

The Bruins’ forward group for Presidents’ Day is expected to look the same as Saturday night in Ottawa, but Boston’s defensive pairings will look a bit different. Derek Forbort is projected to draw back into the lineup with Urho Vaakanainen coming out, which will cause a bit of a ripple effect along the blue line.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in between the pipes for the Bruins for the second consecutive game.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Avalance-Bruins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (28-17-4)

Taylor Hall–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Erik Haula–Jack Studnicka–Nick Foligno

Jake DeBrusk–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton