Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

Two of the NHL’s hottest teams will go toe-to-toe Monday night when the Bruins visit the Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Boston’s West Coast road trip has been a successful one thus far, as victories over the Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks extended the Bruins’ win streak to four. But on an even more torrid pace are the Kings, who are tied for the league’s longest active win streak with five.

The Black and Gold are expected to use the same lineup put in place for Saturday’s game, which includes Jesper Froden skating on the fourth line. The first-year Bruin logged two shots on goal over 10:34 of ice time against the Sharks.

Jeremy Swayman is projected to be in between the pipes for the visitors, looking to build off his solid showing against San Jose.

Here are the projects lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Bruins-Kings matchup:

BOSTON BRUINS (31-17-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Jesper Froden

Mike Reilly–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton