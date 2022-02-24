Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kraken Lines, Pairings

Will a shuffling of the decks propel the Boston Bruins past the Seattle Kraken?
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will unveil some new-look lines for Thursday night’s Bruins-Kraken matchup. Brad Marchand is set to return from suspension and join Patrice Bergeron on Boston’s top line. From there, things become very interesting.
Cassidy has moved Jake DeBrusk from the fourth line left-wing position to top-line right wing. Cassidy expects DeBrusk to use his speed and experience to impact the game positively for Boston.
Left wing Taylor Hall and right wing David Pastrnak drop from the top line to the second. Erik Haula joins them as the center, having moved up from the third line left wing.
Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith comprised the second line Monday in Boston’s win over the Colorado Avalanche. However, they collectively will form the third line Thursday in Seattle.
Nick Foligno switches from right to left wing and drops from the third to the fourth line, where he’ll join center Tomas Nosek and right wing Curtis Lazar.
Cassidy makes one change to the defensive pairings, swapping with Mike Reilly moving up to the first pairing and Matt Grzelcyk dropping down to the second, where he’ll join Brandon Carlo.
Linus Ullmark replaces Jeremy Swayman as Boston’s starting goaltender.
NESN will air Bruins versus Kraken in full, with pregame coverage starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Climate Pledge Arena is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Kraken:
BOSTON BRUINS (29-17-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Mike Reilly–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
SEATTLE KRAKEN (16-33-4)
Marcus Johansson–Calle Jarnkrok–Jordan Eberle
Riley Sheahan–Alexander Wennberg–Joonas Donskoi
Colin Blackwell–Kole Lind–Mason Appleton
Ryan Donato–Morgan Geekie–Austin Czarnik
Jamie Oleksiak–Adam Larsson
Mark Giordano–Carson Soucy
Vince Dunn–Jeremy Lauzon
Philipp Grubauer
