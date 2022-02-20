‘Big One’ Ends Daytona 500 For Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin Among Others

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway ended a bit early for a few drivers after a big crash at the end of Stage 1, which was started as Brad Keselowski got into the back of Harrison Burton on the 63rd lap.

Burton, the driver of the No. 21 Ford Mustang, ended up airborne before rolling to the inside of the track all while taking a few others out in his path.

Check it out:

Take a look at the incident that brought out the yellow shortly before the end of Stage 1. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Rjq6Cn61wu — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided the crash en route to capturing Stage 1 under caution, his first time doing so at the Daytona 500.

William Byron, Burton, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin were among the other racers involved. None were able to return for the final 137 laps, but all were released from the care center. Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch also were involved but remained in the race.