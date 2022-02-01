Bill Belichick Text Prompted Brian Flores Discrimination Lawsuit Vs. NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its 32 teams, alleging racial discrimination in its hiring process.

Flores alleges the New York Giants brought him in for a “sham interview” for their head-coaching position “that was held only in an effort to comply with the Rooney Rule.”

His lawsuit claims the Giants made their decision to hire Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for that role before Flores’ scheduled interview — and that Flores discovered this because New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mistakenly sent him a congratulatory text, believing he was texting Daboll.

Flores and Daboll both are former Patriots assistants who worked under Belichick in New England. The suit includes screenshots of these alleged texts.

“Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll,” Flores texted. “Just making sure.”

“Sorry – I f—ed this up,” Belichick replied. “I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB”

Flores proceeded to interview with the Giants last Thursday. New York announced Daboll’s hiring Friday.