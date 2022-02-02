Could Bill O’Brien Rejoin NFL, Patriots? Nick Saban Brushes Off Idea

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been speculated that Alabama assistant Bill O’Brien could return to coach in the National Football League, and perhaps with the New England Patriots, but Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban doesn’t seem to think those rumors have merit.

O’Brien interviewed for the head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, previously was drawing interest from the Panthers for Carolina’s offensive coordinator position and has been linked to the Patriots given the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Saban addressed O’Brien’s situation Wednesday during his press conference after college signing day.

“We have no indication of that, other than what y’all put on the internet right now, which is a lot of maybes,” Saban said, per AL.com reporter Mike Rodak. “We’re not trying to address anything that might happen.

“I don’t think Bill is trying to leave,” Saban added, prior to sharing the belief that O’Brien is looking forward to the challenge as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2022.

O’Brien would make plenty of sense as a replacement for McDaniels, specifically.

McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this week. O’Brien worked five seasons under head coach Bill Belichick in New England, including the 2011 campaign when he served as the offensive coordinator. He went on to be the head coach at Penn State and led the Houston Texans for seven seasons. O’Brien was fired four games into the 2020 campaign and hasn’t worked in the NFL since.