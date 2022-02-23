Black History Month: Why Boston Sports Fans Should Know More About Jarome Iginla

NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout the month of February, NESN and Berkshire Bank are proud to celebrate Black History Month — honoring the many accomplishments and achievements of African Americans in New England sports. To see all the great stories celebrated on NESN, visit NESN.com/BlackHistoryMonth.

Jarome Iginla signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in the summer of 2013 after he previously chose the Pittsburgh Penguins over Boston at the trade deadline.

The forward may have spent just one season with the Bruins, and is better-known for his time and success with the Calgary Flames, (and when he was unknowingly interviewed by a Boston TV station during a snowstorm in 2020), but Iginla always will be remembered by B’s fans and NHL fans alike for the impact he had on the game.

A local TV news station in Boston interviewed Jarome Iginla about a snowstorm without realizing who he was. ???



(?: @lukeknox) pic.twitter.com/On65jvTFLs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 6, 2020

Iginla was one of the most prominent Black athletes throughout Canadian history. He won the Art Ross Trophy in 2002, breaking a 20-year streak of either Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux or Jaromir Jagr winning the award. He also is a six-time All-Star and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Craig Conroy, who played with Iginla for nine seasons, knew the impact he had on the game went far beyond the rink as he made sure to always make his fans feel the love.

“He always set the tone for the whole team. He always went above and beyond, outside the rink, more than any player I have ever seen,” Conroy told Sportsnet in 2019. “If we walked out of the hotel in Toronto — and there’s a lot of people in Toronto — there might be 100 to 150 people and he would sign (autographs) for everybody. It used to drive the coaches crazy because they knew if there were 20 kids out there, Jarome was going to do it. He always took time if people wanted to talk to him. That’s one thing about Jarome: He’s so respectful, and if people would say, ‘You’re my favourite player,’ he would always stop and talk. He’s a true ambassador for the sport.