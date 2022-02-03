Blackhawks Owner Dodges Questions About Kyle Beach Investigation Fallout

NESN Logo Sign In

If you thought it would be hard for the situation with the Chicago Blackhawks to get any worse, think again.

Back in November, former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach came forward and revealed himself as the “John Doe” at the center of an ongoing sexual assault investigation with the franchise.

The NHL fined the team $2 million, and general manager Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned and were fired, respectively, marking the last two members of the 2010 team’s front office still with the organization.

But months later, the team is ready to brush the situation under the rug yet again.

Speaking on Wednesday at a town hall, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz brushed off questions related to the incident from The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus.

“What are the Blackhawks doing, what have the Blackhawks done, what will the Blackhawks do to empower a player in a similar situation to make sure that doesn’t happen again?” Lazerus asked.

Wirtz first acknowledged “the people that were involved are no longer here” and said the club was “looking forward.” When pressed by Lazerus, Wirtz simply said “We’re moving forward” and solicited the next question.