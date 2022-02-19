Boston College Snaps Winless Streak By Dominating No. 13 Northeastern

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York was right.

After Boston College tied Harvard in Monday’s Beanpot consolation game, extending the Eagles’ winless streak to 12 games, York explained that he wasn’t too worried about their recent stretch.

“It’s gonna break, it’s gonna turn,” he said. “That’s what our thought process is.”

And days later, it did. Boston College skated to a dominant 4-1 victory over Northeastern — which entered the night ranked 13th in the country. And they did so at Matthews Arena, Northeastern’s home ice.

Eagles goaltender Eric Dop made 30 saves, while four different skaters scored for BC. Marc McLaughlin, who was playing in his first game since returning from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, scored his 19th goal of the season — a Hockey East best.

The Captain > Jetlag pic.twitter.com/AfclUNeSht — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 19, 2022

There hardly was any doubt, either, as the Eagles scored three goals in the first period including a convincing shot 16 seconds into the game.