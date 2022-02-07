Boston University, Harvard Trade Blows Early In Beanpot Action

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After a year away, the 2022 Men’s Beanpot got off to a fast start.

The annual tournament notably was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back. No. 20 Boston University and Harvard kicked off the tournament and both teams got on the board early.

BU captain Logan Cockerill lit the lamp for the first men’s Beanpot goal in two years 13:52 into the first period. Harvard responded almost immediately with a goal of their own from captain Casey Dornbach 35 seconds later to knot the score at one with under five minutes remaining in the period.

You can check out a video of both goals below:

You?ve seen the photos, now see the ? video of Coxy?s goal. pic.twitter.com/C4iFQKLtp6 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 7, 2022

Dornbach responds just 35 seconds after the Terriers took the lead! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/jdHoEr20ZR — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 7, 2022

If the first period was any indication, we’re in for an exciting tournament.