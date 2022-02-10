Brad Marchand Suspended Six Games Following Incident With Tristan Jarry

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins winger Brad Marchand has been suspended for his altercation with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry late in the third period of Boston’s loss Tuesday at TD Garden.

Marchand, who virtually met with NHL Players Safety on Wednesday night, received a six-game suspension for roughing/high-sticking Jarry.

It is Marchand’s second suspension of the season after receiving three games for a slew foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson in November.

Jarry did not make a huge deal of the altercation immediately after the game. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who was not surprised Marchand was offered an in-person hearing, was not thrilled with the Bruins forward, sharing how he needed to keep his composure.

Cassidy said much of the same Wednesday while speaking with reporters.

?At the end of the game, I don’t know if words were exchanged, I wasn’t on the ice. But still, you shouldn’t go after a goaltender in that situation unless you’re pushed into the crease or he sticks you first, which I did not see. It could have happened, but I don’t think it did,” Cassidy said. “Same as (Tuesday) night, March just has to have control of his emotions in that situation, live to fight another day get ready for the next game and unfortunately, it got the best of him.”

Marchand will be eligible to return Feb 24 against the Seattle Kraken. The first-line forward will miss Thursday’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes along with games against the Ottawa Senators (Feb. 12), New York Rangers (Feb. 15), New York Islanders (Feb. 17), Senators (Feb. 19) and Colorado Avalanche (Feb. 21).