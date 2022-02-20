Brandon Carlo Scores First Goal In 20 Games To Put Bruins Back On Top

Make it 2-1 Bruins

by

It turns out Brandon Carlo is OK.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was questionable to play in Saturday’s tilt against the Ottawa Senators after he was cut by a skate at practice. He cracked the lineup, but if that wasn’t convincing enough, he also scored at 18:54 of the second period to put the Bruins up 2-1.

Carlo’s goal was his fourth of the season and first in 20 games, dating back to Jan. 4.

Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board early in the frame, opening the scoring with an impressive baseball-esque goal. But the Senators quickly got one back, so Carlo’s goal gave Boston much-needed momentum heading into the second intermission.

