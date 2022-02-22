Brian Flores Says He, Patriots Never Discussed Potential Reunion

NESN Logo Sign In

A return to the New England Patriots was never a consideration for Brian Flores this offseason.

In an interview with HBO’s “Real Sports” set to premiere Tuesday night, the former Patriots defensive play-caller and Miami Dolphins head coach said he did not have any discussions about a potential New England reunion before the Pittsburgh Steelers hired him as a senior defensive assistant over the weekend.

Flores also told host Bryant Gumbel that he has not spoken with Bill Belichick since he included alleged texts from the Patriots head coach in his class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

Here is a transcript of that exchange, provided by HBO:

GUMBEL: “Some members of the Boston media were beating the drum for you to go back to the Patriots. Was that ever in play?”

FLORES: “No. I didn’t talk to anyone from New England.”

GUMBEL: “Since that now-infamous text exchange with Bill Belichick, have you spoken with him?”