Brian Hoyer Reportedly Not Retiring; Should Patriots Re-Sign Backup QB?

For the first time in three years, the New England Patriots can enter the offseason without questions about who their starting quarterback will be.

There is intrigue at the lower levels of that depth chart, however.

Veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer, the primary backup to rookie starter Mac Jones this season, is set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens in March. At 36 years old, there had been speculation that Hoyer might retire this offseason, but according to a report Thursday from Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna, he plans to play in 2022.

The question, then, is whether the Patriots will retain their uber-experienced understudy for another season.

Hoyer was a valuable mentor for Jones in 2021 and boasts a nearly unmatched knowledge of the Patriots’ offense, accumulated over his three separate stints in New England. That offense surely will change to some extent next season with longtime coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels now in Las Vegas, but Hoyer’s veteran presence could again prove helpful as Jones heads into Year 2.

Jones raved about Hoyer’s impact this season.

“I think it’s really amazing,” the 23-year-old said in late October. “Brian’s been a really close friend of mine since I’ve gotten here. I know he’s older than me, and I might be closer (in) age to his son, Garrett, but he’s still a really good mentor, and he just does a great job every week. He’s super supportive of me and trying to help me in any way he can. He’s hard on me sometimes, which is good. He holds me to a high standard, and then he also has fun and enjoys the game. He’s been around for a long time.