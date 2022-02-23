Bruce Cassidy Reveals Goaltending Plan For Start Of Bruins’ Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has offered some insight as to what to expect from Boston’s impending six-game road trip, which begins Thursday against the Seattle Kraken.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Cassidy revealed when goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will make their first starts of the trip.

Ullmark will start in Seattle and Swayman is between the pipes Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, Cassidy said, as seen on team-provided video.

Ullmark was in net when Seattle visited the Bruins on Feb. 1. He made 25 saves in the 3-2 win. The veteran also played when Boston last met the Sharks back on Oct. 24, finishing with 23 saves in a 4-3 win for Boston.

Swayman will get some extra rest after his last start, when he made 29 stops in an impressive 5-1 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

The Bruins have six games ahead of them on the road trip, with the Los Angeles Kings (Monday), Anaheim Ducks (Tuesday) and Vegas Golden Knights (March 3) still to come before they start making their way back east for a March 5 tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston returns home to face the Kings at TD Garden on March 7.