Bruce Cassidy Reveals Plan For Brad Marchand Amid Suspension Appeal

NESN Logo Sign In

As of Thursday night, your guess on the status of Brad Marchand was as good as that of Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy told reporters prior to Boston’s game against the New York Islanders he had no update on Marchand, who on Wednesday appealed the six-game suspension he was handed for a run-in with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

Marchand is not with the team on Long Island and traveled back to Boston, according to Cassidy. Thursday’s tilt with the Islanders will mark the fourth game Marchand has missed.

There are contingency plans in place as Marchand awaits his fate. Cassidy said Marchand could meet the team in Ottawa for Saturday’s game against the Senators if he is reinstated in time. And he’ll have an easy time joining the team for Monday’s game, a home matinee against the Colorado Avalanche, should he get the final game of his suspension knocked off.

“I think it’s at least a two-day process,” Cassidy told reporters. “That’s why to stay here, I’m not sure we’re going to skate tomorrow … I don’t think we’re going to, so he’ll at least get some ice time (in Boston) with skills coach (Kim Brandvold). We’re not thinking that’s going to happen, but you never know. That’s the best-case scenario.”

At this point, Marchand he is eligible to return on Feb. 24 when Boston travels to the Seattle Kraken.