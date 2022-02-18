Bruce Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed For Bruins Over Last Month

NESN Logo Sign In

Once Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy switched up the lines to begin the new year, Boston looked like the team to beat in the NHL.

The Bruins won seven of their first eight games in the month of January, including victories over the Washington Capitals and defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. They also took the league’s best Colorado Avalanche to overtime.

Everyone was chipping in, David Pastrnak looked like he was returning to form and the secondary scoring was coming up big.

But then the calendar turned and it hasn’t been the same story.

The Bruins have two wins in February, both coming against sub-.500 teams. Their most recent loss came after an uninspiring performance against the New York Islanders on Thursday night after controlling the game and taking a one-goal lead in the first period.

Cassidy appeared on TSN 1200 on Friday morning and pinpointed some key differences between January and February.

“Balanced scoring in January, we shuffled the lines around a bit, it seemed to work for everybody. And then it leveled off. The secondary scoring, which has been a problem for us for a number of years, and especially this year,” Cassidy said. “The days the big guys aren’t going, the power play will carry us. The last three games we haven’t generated a lot of power-play opportunities, it’s been there for us in January. February, not so much. Some of that, like I said, is lack of opportunities. Some of the guys maybe underneath haven’t chipped in here and there where they were doing it earlier. I know (Pastrnak) had a great month of January. …