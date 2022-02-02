Bruins Able To Fight Off Two-Goal Comeback By Kraken, Win 3-2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins captured their first win against the expansion team on Tuesday night.

The Seattle Kraken visited Boston and gave it everything they had in their first matchup against the Bruins, scoring two goals to tie it up at 2-2 in the third period. The Bruins were able to fend them off, however, as David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal to give the Black and Gold a 3-2 win.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was happy to see his team keep fighting despite giving up the lead in the third and discussed playing against Jeremy Lauzon for the first time as well.

For more on Cassidy’s comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.