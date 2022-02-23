Bruins Acquire Rights To Massachusetts Native In Trade With Coyotes

Michael Callahan was born in Franklin, Mass.

Michael Callahan very well may get the chance to skate for his hometown team, as the Bruins acquired the rights to the defenseman in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Boston on Tuesday announced the team traded its seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Coyotes in exchange for the rights to Callahan, a Franklin, Mass., native who currently plays at Providence College.

Callahan, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, has appeared in 134 games for the Friars over the past four seasons. He has logged 13 goals and 53 assists with a plus-23 rating.

The 22-year-old was selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round (142nd overall) in 2018. He previously played for Central Illinois and Youngstown in the USHL.

