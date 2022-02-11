Bruins Forward Brad Marchand Appealing Six-Game Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: Brad Marchand has filed an appeal for his six-game suspension, the NHLPA tweeted Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Brad Marchand doesn’t believe the suspension time fits the crime.

The Bruins forward was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for punching and high-sticking Tristan Jarry in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Marchand, who’s technically a repeat offender again, is considering an appeal.

“I’ve been talking a lot the last couple days to our (players’ association) about our options, and I think we have to decide by (Friday), Marchand told reporters Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, via team-provided video. “We’re going to talk again here and go from there, but it’s definitely something we’re looking at.

“… We believe the last suspension was very hefty when I got three games. It should have been one, based on the fact that I’ve turned my game around and become a pretty good player in this league. But you’re not going to escape the history part of it, which ultimately set me up for this one. I’m not going to justify that what I did was right. But this was a very, very deep suspension for these actions.”

Marchand has eight suspensions over the course of his NHL career, including another one from earlier this year for a slew-foot. He has cleaned up his act quite a bit, but has regressed a bit this season. Still, he knows what he did to Jarry was “stupid,” and it shouldn’t have been done, but he believes it wasn’t worth being suspended.

“Was it stupid? Of course it was stupid,” Marchand said. “I’m not denying that. I absolutely should not have done it. But suspension-worthy? I don’t think so. These plays were not going to injure Jarry. No potential injury on that play. He was very well protected. The fact that it’s six games is based on history, not on the play.”