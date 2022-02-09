Bruins Fans Showcase Appreciation For Tuukka Rask After Retirement

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons with the organization, and Boston fans wanted to show their appreciation for the longtime goaltender after he did the same.
“While I am sad to say goodbye to the game I love, I am so very thankful to have shared these last 15 years with the greatest teammates and fans in the best sports city in the world,” Rask wrote in a statement. “… Through all the ups and downs I am so grateful for all the support this team and the people of Boston have given me.”
Bruins fans depicted how those sentiments were mutual.
You can read Rask’s full statement here.