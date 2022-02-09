Bruins Fans Showcase Appreciation For Tuukka Rask After Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons with the organization, and Boston fans wanted to show their appreciation for the longtime goaltender after he did the same.

“While I am sad to say goodbye to the game I love, I am so very thankful to have shared these last 15 years with the greatest teammates and fans in the best sports city in the world,” Rask wrote in a statement. “… Through all the ups and downs I am so grateful for all the support this team and the people of Boston have given me.”

Bruins fans depicted how those sentiments were mutual.

Best goalie in franchise history. All the best in retirement, tuukka. — Bradley (@BradIey98) February 9, 2022

Arguably the best goalie in Bruins history and an all-time NHL great. Congrats on your retirement @tuukkarask ?? — Trevor Zegras stan account (@superonlineguy) February 9, 2022

The most under appreciated player in Boston sports history. — Gambino (@TheRealCD11) February 9, 2022

Classy Press Release by a guy who will go down as one of the All-Time best Goaltenders in Franchise History!!



Good luck in retirement ? — Steve Tass (@Tassmaniac) February 9, 2022

Best of luck Tuukka and thanks for everything. https://t.co/YFe6g4BuOE — CamInTaunton (@CamInTaunton) February 9, 2022

Sending love and support to @tuukkarask. Thank you for the memories ?? https://t.co/sMUMOMF8DL — Allison (@BostonFan72) February 9, 2022

You can read Rask’s full statement here.