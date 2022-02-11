Bruins Injuries: Updates On Matt Grzelcyk, Patrice Bergeron

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins can ill-afford to lose any more players, but that may be the case Saturday afternoon.

Boston already is without Patrice Bergeron due to a laceration on his head, and Brad Marchand as he serves a six-game suspension he is appealing.

More salt was added to the Bruins’ wounds Thursday night when Matt Grzelcyk left the eventual 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes with an upper-body injury. The defenseman did practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, but may not be ready to go Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

“I don’t know if he’ll be ready or not. He went out early, he felt like he could practice,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided audio. “He had a good practice so he got tested. Hopefully that’s a good sign. But I don’t want to say for sure. That’s why Jack (Ahcan) is here.”

As for Bergeron, he did not skate Friday but was able to ride the stationary bike.

“He was on the bike (Friday) morning,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know if he’ll skate (Saturday), that I’m not sure of. He’s not traveling.”

The Bruins take on the Senators on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. ET.